Thiruvananthapuram: A 48-year-old woman, who went missing in Vellarada, was allegedly murdered by her neighbour in Panachamoodu in Thiruvananthapuram district. The body of the deceased, identified as Priyamvada, has been recovered from the neighbour’s house.

The police have arrested Vinod (46), the son-in-law of Priyamvada’s neighbour. It is reported that he has confessed to the crime.

Inquest procedures are currently underway.

Sham, a member of Panachamoodu ward, said that the accused’s mother-in-law discovered bloodstains near her home and alerted the priest of a nearby church, who then notified the police.

According to the ward member, financial dealings between the parties are suspected to have led to the murder.

(Further details are awaited)