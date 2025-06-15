Zumba training has begun in Kannur district schools for primary and secondary students. However, rain has caused delays in some schools. The District Education Office has requested a progress report on the program from the schools.

The program was introduced following a Chief Minister's suggestion to alleviate student stress. Teachers received instructions during the vacation to begin Zumba classes upon school reopening, but lacked specific guidelines. The inclusion of games and light exercises alongside Zumba has also been proposed.

While physical education teachers are responsible for the Zumba training, many high schools in the district lack a physical education teacher. Studies indicate that exercise increases 'happy hormones' like endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin, improves cardiovascular health, and boosts adrenaline production, leading to increased blood circulation and energy levels.

These benefits contribute to improved concentration and longer study periods. As a group activity, Zumba also promotes oxytocin production, fostering better social relationships. Finally, Zumba, being a neuromuscular activity, helps students focus.