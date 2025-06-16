Thodupuzha: A 19-year-old youth drowned at the Triveni Sangamam in Moolamattom on Monday afternoon. The deceased is Athul Baiju, son of Baiju Rajan, a resident of Nadupparambu in Moolamattom.

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm when Athul and his friend Nitheesh Rajesh (19) went for a swim. Both got trapped in a powerful underwater whirlpool formed at the Triveni Sangamam, the confluence point of water from the Moolamattom powerhouse tunnel, Ilappally river, and Nachar river.

Fire and Rescue officials from Moolamattom rushed to the spot upon being alerted. Nitheesh was rescued first and shifted to a nearby private hospital. Athul was retrieved soon after but was declared dead despite efforts to save him.

Locals reported that the water level rose suddenly, likely due to a release from the power house. This caught the two swimmers off guard and pulled them into the vortex at the centre of the confluence.

Athul’s body is currently kept at the Thodupuzha District Hospital mortuary and will be handed over to the family after postmortem procedures. The funeral will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday at the Shanthi Theeram public crematorium in Thodupuzha.

Athul had recently completed his higher secondary education and was working at a workshop in Thodupuzha. He is survived by his mother Bindu, brother Amal, and sister Archana.