Manakkodi: Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department recovered an iPhone that had fallen into an irrigation canal with strong undercurrents near Manakkodi. The phone, worth ₹1.25 lakh, belonged to E.P. Krishna, a native of Cherppu Padinjattumuri, who had purchased it just a day earlier.

The mishap occurred on Sunday evening while Krishna was taking a selfie with friends near the Vilakkumadam motor shed, close to the Manakkodi–Pullu irrigation canal. In a sudden slip, the brand-new phone plunged into the fast-flowing water.

A rescue team from Thrissur Fire and Rescue Department reached the spot within half an hour. Equipped with diving gear and oxygen cylinders, the team conducted an intensive two-hour search and eventually retrieved the phone from the nearby canal.

The phone was returned to its relieved owner by Fire and Rescue personnel P.K. Prajeesh, A.S. Aniljith and Shajan. Local panchayat member K Rakesh and office bearers of the Padashekara Samithi , identified as K. Madhusoodhanan, P S Sinish, and C A Ajish , also supported the operation.