Thiruvananthapuram: Relentless heavy rain continues to lash Kerala, triggering landslips, flash floods, widespread waterlogging, and severe coastal erosion. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for five districts, while educational institutions will remain shut across 11 districts on Monday. Disaster response teams have been deployed statewide.



Winds along the Kerala coast have crossed 80 kmph, weather experts warned, urging caution as heavy rain is expected to be accompanied by strong gusts. On Sunday, wind speeds touched 61 kmph in Kottayam and 52 kmph in Kumarakom. Trees falling onto power lines led to prolonged outages in many areas. Kottayam Fire Force authorities confirmed that they have removed over 25 uprooted trees from roads since Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A cyclonic circulation over southern Maharashtra and the northwestern Bay of Bengal is driving the current weather system. The National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned of waves reaching 3 to 4.1 metres and possible coastal inundation along the Kerala coast until 8.30 pm Monday.

Red alert at 3 dams

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has issued red alerts at three dams due to rising water levels: Moozhiyar in Pathanamthitta, Kallarkutty in Idukki, and Lower Periyar. Moozhiyar reservoir is now at 88.02% of capacity, prompting a 10 cm opening of its second gate. At Kallarkutty, with water levels at 96.72%, two gates were opened by 30 cm each. Lower Periyar reached full capacity, with two upper vents opened by 40 cm.

Warnings have also been issued in Thiruvananthapuram about rising levels in the Neyyar and Peppara rivers. The Shiruvani dam in Palakkad has opened its shutters as well.

Ban on entering Pampa river

In Pathanamthitta, authorities have temporarily banned entry into the Pampa river, including the Triveni bathing area, citing dangerous water levels. The order, issued by District Collector and Disaster Management Authority Chairperson S Premkrishnan, will remain until the red alert is lifted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Travancore Devaswom Board has urged Sabarimala pilgrims to exercise caution, especially along the Pampa–Sannidhanam trekking path, where rain remains intense.

Vilangad cut off after fresh landslips

Fresh landslips and flash floods have hit Kozhikode’s Vilangad, which saw a landslide in 2024. Heavy rain has triggered torrents near Manjacheeli, the same area where a retired teacher died last year.

Both ends of the Vayad bridge have been washed away, cutting off access to the Vayad colony. While the Valookk–Vilangad town bridge remains in use, strong currents threaten its stability. Flash floods near the Urutty bridge have further worsened the situation, forcing evacuations and halting bus services.

Nearby Nadapuram and Kallachi also reported landslips and waterlogging. Fallen trees damaged power lines and blocked roads. In Kallachi, floodwaters cut off access to the offices of MLA E K Vijayan and the local CPI unit. Roads and homes, including the Valayam–Chekyad stretch, were inundated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Vadakara, three homes near the new bus stand were flooded, displacing families. A large tree fell near the Thodannur block office, damaging the home of local panchayat member K T Raghavan. Downed power lines briefly halted traffic but services resumed later.

Vypin coast battered by erosion

Severe coastal erosion has been reported from Vypin, where high waves breached the geobag barrier in Veliathampuram. Sections of the road were washed away, and locals fear for the safety of the nearby Veliathampuram Church. Residents are demanding a more durable tetrapod sea wall to replace the failing geobag system.

In neighbouring Njarrakkal, seawater entered homes, damaging belongings and sparking health concerns. The elderly and children have been shifted to safety. Fisherfolk, already under financial strain, are unable to go to sea due to dangerous conditions.

In Fort Kochi, a 400-year-old heritage building on Burger Street suffered major roof damage. Falling tiles damaged two parked cars nearby.

Severe sea surge was also reported from the coast between Puthenthodu (Chellanam panchayat) and Saudi (Kochi Corporation). Over 500 homes were flooded. At Cheriyakadavu, part of a house collapsed, and in Nayarambalam’s Veliathampuram, sections of the coastal road caved in. Geobags installed as part of the coastal protection project were washed away.

Hill partially collapses in Kottayam

In Madappally, Kottayam, a part of a hill collapsed onto the backyard of George Thomas’s house. A large boulder destroyed the toilet, but the family escaped unharmed. Officials have advised nearby residents to move to safer locations.

Another incident near Chungam bridge on the Kottayam–Medical College bypass saw a roadside tree—previously marked dangerous—fall on a house, causing significant damage. No injuries were reported. Locals criticised authorities for ignoring repeated warnings.

Flood alert in Kuttanad

Low-lying areas of Kuttanad, including Kavalem, Mankombu and Nedumudy, are witnessing rising water levels and school closures. Relief camps have been opened in areas like Ramankary, where several homes are partly submerged.

Flooding in Kollam’s Chavara

Heavy rains have flooded multiple wards in Chavara, including Chola, Kalari, Kannan Kulangara and Puthankovil. The Panmana Vaduthala–Karali Masjid road is submerged, disrupting traffic and commerce.

In Malappuram’s Kottakkal, a mudslide damaged a hilltop house, though the family escaped unharmed. In Attapadi, a massive boulder rolled onto a hill road, briefly halting traffic. In Nileswaram, Kasaragod, a falling tree damaged several vehicles.

