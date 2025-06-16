With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting continued heavy rain across Kerala, a red alert has been issued for five districts. In response, district collectors in 11 districts have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday.

A holiday has been declared for Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Idukki, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Kasaragod districts and Kuttanad taluk in Alappuzha. The holiday also applies to professional colleges, anganwadis, and madrasas. However, previously scheduled examinations will be held as planned.

A red alert for heavy rainfall is issued in the northern districts of Kasaragod, Wayanad, Kannur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode. Meanwhile, an orange alert is declared in Palakkad, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Pathanamthitta. A yellow alert is in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm. A yellow warning indicates the chances of rainfall between 7 cm and 12 cm.

The weather agency also warned of strong surface winds with speeds reaching up to 60 kmph likely over Kerala in the coming two days. It also warned of the possibility of high waves in the range of 3.1 metres to 3.4 metres along the coastal regions in Kerala and Mahi. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till June 18.