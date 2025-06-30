Thrissur: The Puthukkad Police on Sunday confirmed that Anisha, the mother of the two babies, had brutally killed both her newborn children. The revelation came after over 12 hours of intense interrogation, during which Anisha reportedly confessed to the crime.

Police have recorded the arrests of both Anisha and her partner, Bhavin, in connection with the case.

Anisha initially claimed that the first baby boy was stillborn. However, further police investigation disproved this. Anisha killed the first child on November 6, 2021, and buried the body in the yard of her house. Eight months later, she exhumed the skeletal remains and handed them over to Bhavin.

The police said that the second infant was murdered on August 29, 2024. Anisha wrapped the baby's body in cloth and took it to Bhavin’s house the following day. Bhavin then buried the body in a plantation behind his house. Later, they also exhumed and collected the remains.

According to police, Bhavin was the one who instigated and conspired in both murders. He allegedly convinced Anisha that the infant's bones were being preserved for funeral rituals, but his actual intent was to manipulate and threaten her, particularly when she attempted to leave the relationship.

The case took a dramatic turn when Bhavin, reportedly estranged from Anisha, voluntarily appeared at the Puthukkad Police Station around 12:30 am on Sunday and revealed shocking details of the crime. He also handed over the remains of the children, which had been kept in a cover, leaving investigating officers stunned.

Bhavin and Anisha first connected through Facebook in 2020 and had been in a close relationship for over five years, though they were never married. Following Bhavin’s confession, the police took Anisha into custody and conducted a detailed interrogation in the presence of Thrissur Rural SP B Krishnakumar and Chalakudy DySP Biju Kumar, which led to a major breakthrough in the case.

Puttekkad SHO Mahendra Simhan is leading the investigation. SP Krishnakumar stated that the incident had several suspicious elements and emphasised the need for further investigation, supported by forensic and scientific evidence.