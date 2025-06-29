Thrissur: A man and woman were taken into custody by Puthukad Police on Sunday after it was revealed that they had buried the bodies of their children born out of wedlock. The incident came to light when the man, identified as Bhavin, walked into the police station at 12.30 am carrying a bag of bones, claiming they were the remains of his children with his partner, Aneesha.

Aneesha reportedly gave birth to two male children during the relationship. The first delivery took place in the bathroom of her house in 2021, and the second delivery took place in 2024.

According to Aneesha’s statement, the first child, born in 2021, died after the umbilical cord got entangled around the baby’s neck. The infant was then buried on the premises of her house. Eight months later, she handed over the remains to Bhavin at his request. Bhavin reportedly kept the remains as proof of their relationship, in case she ever left him. He also mentioned this to his friends, claiming that the bones were being kept to perform the child’s last rites.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the second child, though born at Aneesha’s home, was taken and buried at Bhavin’s house. As soon as the baby started crying, Aneesha allegedly suffocated the child to death to prevent the cries from being heard outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple reportedly quarrelled recently, during which Aneesha threatened to leave Bhavin. Fearing this, Bhavin took the remains of the child to the police station and confessed.

Speaking to the media, Thrissur Rural SP Krishnakumar said, “The man came to the police station around midnight yesterday carrying a bag. He said it held the bones of the children born to him and his lover. At first, the police suspected he was drunk and speaking nonsense, but soon realised he was telling the truth.”

“We immediately decided to verify his statement. The Circle Inspector and DySP probed into the matter without delay,” Krishnakumar added.

“The couple reportedly met via Facebook when Aneesha was 18 and Bhavin was 20, and according to their statement, they were planning to get married. In 2021, they had their first child. Aneesha said the child was stillborn, mentioning she had stopped feeling the baby move two days before delivery,” he said. “While Aneesha initially claimed the second child was also stillborn, further investigation revealed the baby was alive and was suffocated to death,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bones recovered have been sent for forensic examination. “Preliminary checks suggest they are indeed human bones, but detailed forensic testing will confirm this,” the SP noted, adding that both Bhavin and Aneesha will be questioned further.

An SIT team led by Chalakudy DySP Biju Kumar and CI Mahendra Simhan will head the investigation.

Bhavin works as a plumber, while Aneesha is employed as a lab technician.

Meanwhile, speaking to Manorama News, Aneesha’s mother denied knowing about her daughter’s pregnancies. “She informed me about their relationship recently. Aneesha told me they had been together for four years. I told her he wouldn’t be a good match for her. He used to nag her so much that she would have breakdowns. But Aneesha was never pregnant. I am a homemaker and I’m here all the time — if she had been pregnant, I would definitely have known,” she said.