Anil Khimani, the last victim of the horrific June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash, identified through DNA tests, has been cremated in Gujarat's Kutch district, bringing closure to his family after two weeks of anguish and repeated submissions of DNA samples.

The 35-year-old mason, father to two daughters, was travelling to London on Air India Flight 171 to meet relatives when the aircraft crashed into a medical college complex in Meghaninagar shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport — in what became one of the worst aviation disasters in recent times.

Anil’s father, Laljibhai, received a call from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital — which had been overseeing the DNA testing and identification process — on Friday evening, confirming that his son’s body had been identified.

A police officer stands in front of the wreckage of the Air India aircraft: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

“We brought the body back to our native village, Dahisara near Bhuj, and performed the last rites in the presence of our relatives and many well-wishers. It took more than two weeks for authorities to identify Anil, but now we’re at peace that we could give him a dignified farewell,” Laljibhai said.

The family had even held a symbolic cremation on Thursday as they waited for the test results.

“For the DNA test, I first gave my sample. But a few days later, we were told that another sample was needed, so my wife gave hers. We had been anxiously waiting ever since,” Laljibhai recounted.

Following the identification of the final victim, the state government put the death toll at 260 — including 241 of the 242 people on board the Dreamliner. The remaining victims were people who died on the ground.