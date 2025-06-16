Kottayam: The Kerala Forest Department is launching a new Tree Banking Scheme to promote the cultivation of Marayoor sandalwood on private lands. In its first phase, the 15-year scheme will begin with the free distribution of 30,000 sandalwood saplings across Kottayam, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Interested individuals must sign a formal agreement with the Forest Department to participate. The scheme will be inaugurated at the state level and later expanded across Kerala.

The sandalwood saplings for this scheme have been prepared at the Social Forestry Department nursery in Kollam. From next year, other valuable species such as teak, rosewood, jackfruit, wild jack, Thambakam (Hopea parviflora), Karimaruth (Terminalia tomentosa), Kumbil (Gmelina arborea), and Venthekk (Lagerstroemia lanceolata) will also be distributed.

Farmers who commit to the 15-year contract will receive financial incentives based on the number of trees planted. Landowners or those with leased land (for at least 15 years) can apply by registering at their respective Social Forestry Range Office, along with valid land ownership or lease documents.

After the 15-year period, participants will be permitted to cut, use, or sell the trees — but only after obtaining approval from the Social Forestry Office.

Financial assistance for tree banking scheme:

₹30 per tree for up to 100 saplings

₹25 per tree for 101–250 saplings

₹20 per tree for 251–500 saplings

₹15 per tree for 501–750 saplings

₹10 per tree for 751–1,000 saplings