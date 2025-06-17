Thiruvananthapuram: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has directed all states to exclude Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) from the shortlist of candidates for the post of State Police Chief. The directive follows several instances in the past where ADGPs were promoted over serving Director Generals of Police (DGPs).

However, the Kerala government has informed the UPSC that it will not revise its list of six, which includes two ADGPs: M R Ajith Kumar and Suresh Raj Purohit, who is currently on Central deputation. The state explained that the delay in promoting these officers to the DGP rank was due to the one-year extensions granted to former DGP Anil Kant and current Police Chief S Darvesh Sahib. Kerala also cited precedent, noting that it had included ADGPs with over 30 years of service in previous shortlists. Officers are typically promoted to the ADGP rank only after 25 years of service.

The UPSC, however, primarily considers seniority when selecting candidates. Officers may be bypassed only if they are facing vigilance inquiries or are charged with serious offences by Central agencies.

The four DGP-rank officers in Kerala’s list are Nidhin Agarwal, Ravada Chandrasekhar, Yogesh Gupta (Chief of the Fire and Rescue Services), and Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham. The Centre will return a panel of three names from which the state can appoint the State Police Chief.

If Ravada Chandrasekhar, who is currently serving as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, declines to return to the state, Manoj Abraham is likely to be among the three shortlisted names. However, Chandrasekhar is eligible for an extension and could continue in service for an additional year if appointed State Police Chief.

The Kerala government has reportedly asked two DGPs to confirm in writing whether they are unwilling to take up the post.

Meanwhile, a complaint filed by IPS officer Yogesh Gupta, who holds the rank of DGP, remains unanswered more than 15 days after it was submitted through the Chief Minister’s Grievance Redressal Cell. Gupta had raised concerns over the delay in the state forwarding his vigilance clearance to the Centre—required for empanelling officers for DGP-level posts in Central agencies.

The Centre had first requested the report from the state Chief Secretary on April 24. When there was no response, seven reminders followed. The file was eventually forwarded to the Chief Minister, who then sent it to the Cabinet Secretary.