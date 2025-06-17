Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued comprehensive directions banning the use and sale of single-use plastic across the state.

The ban applies to plastic food containers, plates, cups, straws, sachets, and bakery boxes in all hilly tourist areas with high footfall. However, 5-litre plastic water bottles and 2-litre plastic soft drink bottles are exempt from this restriction.

Additionally, the use of plastic water bottles below 5 litres, soft drink bottles below 2 litres, plastic straws, plates, cups, and cutlery has been prohibited at all official Central and state government functions held within Kerala.

The same restrictions will apply to weddings, auditoriums, restaurants, and hotels statewide. Compliance with this ban will be made a condition for granting licenses to such establishments.

Authorities must ensure sufficient water kiosks are installed in hilly tourist areas to provide clean drinking water. Alternative provisions, such as glass bottles or refill stations, should also be arranged.

Tourists must be discouraged from carrying single-use plastics to these regions and should be urged to bring reusable bottles. Local Self-Government bodies must take measures to prevent dumping plastic waste into rivers, canals, and backwaters.

The state is directed to intensify public awareness campaigns about the harmful effects of single-use plastics and improper waste disposal. Strict enforcement of Rule 9 (Extended Producer Responsibility) under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, along with other relevant provisions, has been mandated.

These directions were issued by a Special Bench comprising Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P, which is overseeing waste management in the state. The court emphasised that these measures are essential to uphold the fundamental right to a safe and clean environment.

The order will come into force on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. The Chief Secretary and Special Secretary of Local Self-Government Institutions have been instructed to coordinate with local bodies, the State Pollution Control Board, and the police for effective implementation.

(With LiveLaw inputs)