Kochi: An IndiGo flight operating from Kochi to New Delhi made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Tuesday following a bomb threat. The aircraft departed from Cochin International Airport at 9.31 am. However, a bomb threat received via email on the official ID of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) forced authorities to initiate emergency protocols.

The threat pertained to the IndiGo flight that had initially arrived in Kochi from Muscat and was later scheduled as a domestic service to Delhi. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened and the threat was categorised as specific.

Following standard procedure, the alert was relayed to all concerned agencies, and the flight was diverted to Nagpur for immediate security checks. Upon landing, all 157 passengers and six crew members on board were safely evacuated, CIAL said in a press release.

Airport authorities in Nagpur began a thorough inspection of the aircraft. Officials said the plane will resume its journey to Delhi once security clearance is obtained.