Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has expanded the scope of work of checking inspectors. According to a new directive, inspectors are now required to collect passenger feedback in addition to conducting routine ticket checks.

Passengers can now share grievances, suggestions, and complaints, including instances of buses not stopping despite being signalled, directly with checking inspectors. Complaints over the behaviour of the bus staff and suggestions to improve the functioning of the corporation could also be made. Checking inspectors will record all this feedback and submit a report to the respective depots.

While assigning additional responsibilities to the inspectors, KSRTC has withdrawn the incentives provided to them based on the number of buses they check. KSRTC currently employs 240 checking inspectors. They were incentivised when the services under their supervision received a higher ticket collection.

Earlier, the duty of checking inspectors involved boarding buses on the way and verifying ticket details with the conductor and passengers. However, top KSRTC officials said this exercise was often inefficient.