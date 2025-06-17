Kottarakkara: Jalaja Suresh, Vice President of the Neduvathoor Panchayat, caught two women red-handed after they stole money from her bag while travelling on a KSRTC bus. The accused have been identified as Shelvi (45) and her daughter Athini, residents of Gopichettipalayam, number 36, near Coimbatore. The stolen money was recovered from their possession.

The incident occurred around 2 PM on Monday when Jalaja, who also works as a Post Office RD agent, boarded a KSRTC bus from Kundara to Kottarakkara. After getting off at Kacherimukku, she realised that a large sum of money was missing from her bag. She recalled that just before she alighted, two women standing near the bus door had touched her and asked her about the upcoming stop.

Sensing something was amiss, Jalaja immediately hired an auto-rickshaw and gave chase. She intercepted the KSRTC bus at its next stop near Chandamukku, where the two women were attempting to flee the scene in another auto-rickshaw.

With the help of onlookers and the police, Jalaja confronted the suspects. During questioning, currency notes were seen slipping out from their clothing. A significant amount of money was recovered from the duo's possession.

Shelvi and Athina

According to police, Shelvi and Athini have a history of theft and have been named suspects in multiple cases. Their photos are among 52 displayed by police in public spaces to warn against known offenders.

“If I had hesitated even a bit, all the money would have been lost. The money belonged to my clients in the RD scheme,” said Jalaja.

She also thanked the helpful auto-rickshaw driver, the local residents, and the police who helped her catch the culprits.