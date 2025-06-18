Malayalam novelist and scriptwriter Akhil P Dharmajan has won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi's Yuva Puraskar 2025 for his novel Ram c/o Anandi. The Sahitya Akademi has announced the Yuva Puraskar 2025 for 23 writers across various Indian languages. In addition, Sreejith Moothedath has been awarded the Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his children’s novel Penguinukalude Vankarayil (On the Continent of Penguins).

The announcement followed a meeting chaired by Sahitya Akademi President Madhav Kaushik. A three-member jury for each language recommended the awardees in accordance with the Akademi’s established rules and procedures. Books published between 1 January 2019 and 31 December 2023 were considered for the honour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both awards comprise a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The awards will be presented at a special ceremony to be held at a later date.

Reacting to the news, Akhil wrote on Facebook: “It’s the Sahitya Akademi Award…!!! I truly don’t know how to express this joy in words…!!! Ever since I heard the news, my hands and legs have been trembling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Akhil’s Ram c/o Anandi was named among the 23 winning entries in the Yuva Puraskar category, marking a significant recognition of contemporary Malayalam literature for young readers. Meanwhile, Sreejith Moothedath’s Penguinukalude Vankarayil earned him a place among the 24 recipients of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar, celebrating excellence in children's literature.