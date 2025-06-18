Thiruvananthapuram: The accused in the death of a two-year-old girl in Balaramapuram has claimed that the child's mother was responsible for the murder. Harikumar, the maternal uncle of the victim, told police that he did not kill the girl and alleged that he was falsely implicated by Sreethu, the child's mother.

Although the police remain unconvinced by Harikumar’s statement, they are preparing to conduct polygraph (lie detector) examinations on both him and Sreethu to verify their claims. "We are examining all possibilities. Only after a polygraph examination can we determine the truth behind Harikumar's claims," Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP KS Sudarshan told Onmanorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devendhu, the daughter of Sreejith and Sreethu, was found dead in a well near her house on January 30. Police have arrested Harikumar on murder charges. According to investigators, he threw the sleeping child into the well out of personal resentment toward his sister.

Harikumar revealed Sreethu's alleged involvement in the murder during a jail visit by the Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP about a month ago. However, police said that there are contradictions in his statements. "These are just his claims. There is no evidence at the moment to support them," said the Inspector at the Balaramapuram Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the police have requested permission to conduct a polygraph examination. "If all approvals are granted, the test could help solve the mystery behind the child’s death," he said.

When asked about similar allegations made earlier by the child's father regarding Sreethu's possible involvement, the officer said that the truth can only be determined after the polygraph test. "There are many claims being made. We are investigating all angles. At this stage, we are awaiting approval to proceed with the polygraph examination," the inspector added.