Pattikkad: The proposal to relocate electric poles to mitigate traffic congestion on the Mannuthy-Vadakkencherry National Highway has not been implemented. Earlier, Revenue and Housing Minister, K Rajan and Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandian IAS , who had previously visited the site, had instructed the National Highway Authority to pay the money.

However, the NHAI could not make the payment because KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) had not yet prepared and submitted the estimate. KSEB officials informed the Pananchery Panchayat President that the estimate had been prepared but could not be submitted due to official inconvenience. The relocation of electric poles was requested from KSEB to widen the Palakkad road near the temple at Mudikode centre, facilitating two-lane traffic in this section.

Meanwhile, some of the concrete pillars currently used as retaining walls for filling earth are being removed to widen this section. It is expected that arranging two-lane traffic in the Mudikode area will reduce congestion. Minister K Rajan, Collector Arjun Pandyan, and others intervened urgently in Mudikode and Kallidukku due to persistent traffic congestion.

Congestion on Tuesday

Traffic congestion occurred on Tuesday evening in Mudikode and Kallidukku on the National Highway. Congestion lasted for about an hour and a half from Kallidukku to Pathamkallu on the Thrissur side and from Mudikode to Aaramkallu on the Palakkad side. The congestion occurred during peak traffic hours. Potholes in damaged sections of the road in Kallidukku and Mudikode were filled with stone sand.