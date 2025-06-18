Kottarakkara: It is said that honesty glitters more than gold. Asha, who works at a nursery school, proved this fact once again when she returned a gold bracelet found on the road to its owner after a search that lasted several days.

Asha, wife of Asokan, residing at Thekkethil House, Kurunga in Kottarakkara in Kollam district, had noticed the gold bracelet weighing half-a-sovereign lying on the road near the Akshaya Centre adjacent to Marthoma School on June 10 morning.

She took the bracelet to a jeweller to confirm that it was made of gold, and launched a search for the owner.

Friends, local people and social media were involved in the search, which came to the notice of Alfa Saleem, the rightful owner of the bracelet. Alfa contacted Asha with proper proof of ownership, and she soon came with her mother to the Kottarakkara police station, where Asha tied the gold bracelet around her wrist in the presence of sub-inspector A Anees.