Kozhikode: The continuing apathy of authorities has claimed two more lives in Kozhikode on Tuesday. In the first incident, a 42-year-old man died after falling into an open drain near the Vengeri Agriculture Wholesale Market, located within the city corporation limits. The deceased, identified as Shamseer, a native of Thadabattuthazham in Kallootivayal, was working as a cook.

The incident took place around 5:20 PM when Shamseer was standing beneath a bus shelter in front of the market following a heavy rainfall. All of a sudden, he lost balance, slipped and fell into an uncovered drainage with a depth of nearly two metres. Despite onlookers rushing to his aid, he was swept away by the strong current and drowned near a bridge located around 20 metres away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rapid Response Team was alerted and launched a search operation, but Shamseer could not be located immediately. Eventually, his body was recovered using a net through a one-metre-wide manhole inside the market complex, approximately 200 metres from the incident spot. He was taken to a nearby private hospital but was declared brought dead. Chevayur Police shifted the body to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where an inquest is scheduled for today.

Shamseer was the son of Abbas and Nabeesa and is survived by his brother Mansoor. His funeral will be held at 2PM today at Karapparambu Juma Masjid. In a separate tragedy the same day, a 61-year-old man died after falling into a water-filled pit on the service road of the National Highway near Vadakara.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, T T Nanu, a resident of Mathas Bhavan in Thazhethottam near the Chombala Avikkara temple, was riding a scooter when the accident occurred around 11:30 PM near the Mukkali KSEB office. His vehicle plunged into the pit and he sustained serious injuries. Though he was rushed to the Mahe Government Hospital, he could not be saved.

Nanu had formerly served as a director of the Chombala Service Cooperative Bank. His funeral is scheduled for 1 PM today. He is survived by wife Beena, children Agina and Anurag (a vendor in Mukkali town), and in-laws Mirash and Suparna. His siblings include Rajan, Vijayan, Uthaman, Sarojini, Babu, Ashokan, and the late Raveendran. His body is currently kept at the District Hospital mortuary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just two weeks ago, an autorickshaw driver had lost his life when his vehicle fell into a pothole near Kunjippilly town on the National Highway.