Sasthamkotta: As protests intensify over the ongoing drinking water crisis in Mynagappally, West Kallada and Sasthamkotta panchayats, a meeting was convened in the presence of the local MLA to address the issue.

Frustrated by the delay in resolving the crisis, the ruling council of the West Kallada Panchayat had earlier staged a protest during the Taluk Development Council meeting here.

For over five days, pipeline-based water distribution to these panchayats has remained disrupted, due to issues with power supply. Among the affected areas, West Kallada is facing the most severe shortage of drinking water.

Authorities have attributed the disruption in water pumping to a power outage caused by the relocation of electricity poles. However, local residents allege that water supply has been completely cut off even when there are only brief interruptions in power.

The crisis worsened after the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) began diverting electricity from the dedicated feeder line, meant for the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) water treatment plant, to other locations. This has significantly hampered pumping operations, affecting water supply. Local residents and elected representatives also allege that officials do not even visit the Sasthamkotta plant . The officials are also accused of not responding to phone calls and showing little urgency in addressing the crisis.

Ruling council lays siege

Demanding immediate restoration of drinking water supply, members of the West Kallada Panchayat ruling council laid siege to the hall where the Kunnathur Taluk Development Council meeting was being held. Led by Panchayat President C. Unnikrishnan, the protest continued until 1 PM, with members expressing anger at the apathy shown by KWA. The protest was called off only after KWA officials arrived at the venue and the Tahsildar assured action to resume water supply.

Panchayat Vice President L. Sudha, Standing Committee Chairpersons K. Sudheer, Ambika Kumari, Sindhu Koipuram, N. Omanakuttan Pillai and Sunitha Das were among those who participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting was held to discuss the West Kallada water shortage. The meeting was attended by the MLA, KWA officials, and panchayat representatives. Speaking at the meeting, the MLA warned that any attempt to divert water from Kunnathur Taluk’s resources to Kollam Corporation at the expense of local residents would be met with stiff opposition.

The MLA also demanded uninterrupted water supply to West Kallada every day, along with adherence to the existing schedule of water distribution in every two days. The meeting also decided to communicate a set of urgent demands to the District Administration, which include restricting the use of the feeder line established for the Sasthamkotta water plant solely for that plant, installation of higher-capacity motors and construction of larger overhead water tanks to enhance storage and supply

Panchayat President C. Unnikrishnan, KWA member Ushalayam Sivarajan, Vice President L. Sudha, Standing Committee Chairpersons K. Sudheer and J. Ambika, along with KWA officials, participated in the meeting.