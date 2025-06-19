Iritti: Aaralam in Kannur district has been officially declared the country’s first butterfly sanctuary. The approval was granted at a wildlife Board meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in Thiruvananthapuram, in recognition of the exceptional butterfly diversity within the Aaralam Reserve Forest.

The move comes after years of sustained efforts by butterfly enthusiasts and forest officials, particularly those involved in the annual butterfly migration survey camps. The 25th consecutive survey camp held last year saw calls to grant sanctuary status to the region.

A detailed study report submitted by the Malabar Natural History Society (MNHS), which has been conducting the butterfly survey in Aaralam for over 25 years without interruption, played a key role in the government’s decision.

So far, around 266 species of butterflies have been recorded in the region, including several rare and endangered species. According to G Pradeep, Aaralam Wildlife Warden, new categories of butterflies could be found in Aaralam every year. “Butterfly diversity is testimony of Aaralam’s biodiversity, ” he says.

Aaralam all set to woo tourists

The declaration of Aaralam as a butterfly sanctuary marks the joyful culmination of a 25-year-long wait. Butterflies spotted by forest officials, butterfly watchers from within and outside the country, and researchers have now been officially approved. Though there are butterfly parks elsewhere, this is the first time that a wildlife sanctuary has been declared a butterfly sanctuary. This will etch Aaralam’s name in the global eco-tourism map and open up more facilities for research and studies.

First in India

Aaralam has been hosting a three-day butterfly migration study camp under the joint aegis of the Malabar Natural History Society and the Aaralam wildlife sanctuary since 2000. Nowhere else in the country has such a butterfly migration study camp been held for 25 consecutive years. S Sheikh Haider Husaain, who assumed charge as the first wildlife warden at Aaralam, started the camp with the support of the Malabar Natural History Society.

Commenting on the recognition, Jaffar Palott, Scientist, butterfly watcher, Malabar Natural History Society said it was indded exciting that a Butterfly Park, founded by over a thousand nature observers, has been recognised as a butterfly sanctuary. ``That 82% of the butterflies found in Kerala are in Aaralam indicates its significance,” he noted.

266 varieties of butterflies

So far, 327 varieties of butterflies have been spotted in Kerala. Of this, 266 have been found in Aaralam. The number has been increasing after every annual camp. Among the spotted, 27 varieties were endemic to the Western Ghats. Six varieties come under Schedule 6 and 40 under Schedule 2. Aaralam also hosts a rare butterfly migratory centre offering rare and beautiful sights. Over 1,000 butterfly observers from all over the country, including acclaimed researchers like Dr Krishnamegh Gunde, T N A Perumal, Dr Mayil Vahanan, and Dr Karthikeyan, have participated in the camps in the last 25 years. It is being observed that Aaralam is the only place where migration of 4-5 lakh butterflies could be spotted at one point in a day. Butterfly scientists Jaffar Palott, V C Balakrishnan and Balakrishnan Valappil led the camps during all 25 years. Satyan Meppayyoor, a prominent bird watcher, is the secretary of the Malabar Natural History Society.

December to February

December to February is the most important butterfly migration season. Increased migration was observed in last year’s camp. Migration of the Albatross category butterflies is mostly seen in Aaralam. About 12,000 butterflies were found to pass through every five minutes. Previously, it was around 5,000. Mud puddling of butterflies was mostly found on sandbanks enriched by rare mineral deposits.