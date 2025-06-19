Malappuram: Nilambur's independent candidate P V Anvar on Thursday criticised UDF's Aryadan Shoukath for not engaging in political discussions during the campaign and 'relying on film dialogues' instead. “After the vote count, Aryadan can write stories, Swaraj can go to the Secretariat, and I’ll be heading to the Legislative Assembly," he added.

Anvar also accused both major fronts of neglecting public issues. “In 2016, I led Aryadan Shoukath’s booth. I led there again in the last election. Let’s see what happens this time,” he said. He noted that he had shared three mobile numbers with local CPM leaders and remains in touch with them.

“I expect to receive 25% of LDF votes and 35% of UDF votes. I will get over 75,000 votes. That’s not confidence, that’s reality.” He also commented on the election taking place amidst the tragic incident of an elderly person being killed by an elephant in Mundur.

The Nilambur bypoll was necessitated by Anvar’s resignation. In 2024, Anvar, who won as an LDF-backed independent candidate from Nilambur in the 2021 assembly elections, had a major fallout with the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He came up with a series of allegations against senior IPS officers and the CM’s political secretary. Dissatisfied with how his complaints were handled, Anvar joined the Trinamool Congress and resigned as MLA in January. Though initially reluctant, he entered the election race in June as an independent candidate supported by the TMC. Counting is scheduled for June 23.