Wayanad: The Forest Department has extended the order allowing the heads of Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGIs) to permit the culling of wild boars by another year. This marks the fourth consecutive extension of the order, which was first issued in 2022 and allows the culling of wild boars that pose a threat to human habitats, property, and crops.

As per the renewed directive, LSGI heads can delegate their powers, vested in them as honorary Chief Wildlife Wardens, to a designated person for killing wild boars within a specified area, until June 25, 2026.

The Forest Department, in its extension order dated June 17, urged local body heads to act promptly and make effective use of the powers granted to reduce human-animal conflict. South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Ajith K Raman told Onmanorama that the extension was necessitated by the continuing rise in incidents of crop damage and threats to human life caused by wild boars. "It was extended to one more year as the cases of crop raids and wildlife posing a threat to human beings are still increasing," he added.

The order is issued in accordance with Section 11 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which allows the state to appoint Grama Panchayat presidents, Municipal Chairpersons and Corporation Mayors as honorary wildlife wardens. Additionally, the Chief Wildlife Warden may authorise Panchayat, Municipality and Corporation secretaries to permit the culling of wild boars causing disturbances in human settlements.

Inaction leads to recurring damage

In a critical note, the order noted that failure on the part of officials at various levels to act has led to repeated crop losses and, in some instances, loss of life.

Following the recent electrocution of two children who came into contact with a live wire on a farm fence in Nilambur, the Forest Department pointed out that continued wildlife intrusions into farmland were the result of inaction by local bodies.

The government has also clearly stated that wild boars must not be killed using power fencing, explosives, or poisoning. The recommended and most viable method remains shooting. However, many Panchayat heads have lamented the shortage of trained sharpshooters to carry out the task.

The Kodanchery Grama Panchayat in Kozhikode district was the first to implement the order, killing ten wild boars in a single day. The Panchayat had also enlisted the help of professionals from other states to assist in the operation.