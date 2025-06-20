Kannur: The investigation into the suicide of Raseena, allegedly after being humiliated for speaking to her male friend, has taken a turn.

According to a Manorama News report, her mother has accused the male friend of extorting money, which led to her death. There was no moral policing, and relatives are not at fault, she added.

Raseena, a native of Kayalode, was seen speaking to her male friend, a native of Mayyil, near a parked car by the roadside on June 15. Some locals allegedly confronted the duo, questioned them and mentally harassed them. The police had arrested V C Mubashir, K A Faisal and V K Rafnas in connection with the case.

All three of them are SDPI activists.

The police maintained that the three accused were named in Raseena's suicide note, where she accused them of threatening and mentally harassing her.

Taking cognisance of the mother's allegations, the police said that the team will probe financial dealings between the deceased and her friend, Manorama News reported.

Raseena died by suicide at her home on June 16.