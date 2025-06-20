Kannur: Police have arrested three men in connection with the suicide of a woman who was allegedly humiliated for speaking to her male friend. The accused, V C Mubashir, K A Faisal and V K Rafnas, were named in the woman’s suicide note, according to Manorama News. They were produced before the court and were remanded to custody.

The arrests were made near a hospital in Thalassery after police spotted the suspects there during a routine check. Police confirmed that all three are SDPI activists, reported Manorama News. However, they added that several others were involved in the initial assault. The investigation is ongoing to trace the involvement of others.

The incident that led to the woman’s death occurred on June 15. Raseena, a native of Kayalode, was seen speaking to her male friend, a native of Mayyil, near a parked car by the roadside. Some locals allegedly confronted the duo, questioned them, reportedly asking, “Why are you talking?” and mentally harassed them.

They forced the woman to return home and detained the young man. He was then taken to a nearby SDPI office, where he was allegedly tied up and beaten. The group also searched his car and seized his mobile phone and tablet. The harassment continued for several hours.

The next night, on June 16, Raseena died by suicide at her home. In her suicide note, she detailed the mental trauma she faced and named the individuals she held responsible for her death.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the woman’s gold and money were reportedly in the possession of her male friend. When locals asked him to return it, he allegedly refused, according to Manorama News.