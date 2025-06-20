Nilambur: The counting of votes for the Nilambur byelection will be held on Monday, starting at 8 am. The strong room, where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are securely stored, will be opened at 7.30 am in the presence of the candidates' agents.

A total of 19 rounds of counting will take place across 14 tables. Additionally, five tables have been set up for counting postal ballots, including Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETBS) votes. Counting will begin with postal ballots, followed by the votes registered in the EVMs.

The entire counting process will be conducted under the supervision of an observer appointed by the Election Commission of India, along with the candidates and their agents. Micro observers and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) have also been assigned to ensure smooth monitoring of the process.

To ensure transparency, VVPAT slips from five randomly selected booths will be cross-verified with the corresponding EVM vote count.

The EVMs are presently stored in a strong room at Chungathara Marthoma Higher Secondary School, secured round-the-clock by personnel from the Central Armed Police Force and the State Armed Police.

The polling was managed by 1,301 officials, including 316 presiding officers, 975 polling staff, and 10 micro-observers. Around 1,200 police personnel, supported by central forces, 17 group patrolling units, and several Quick Response Teams, were deployed to ensure smooth conduct. Extra security was arranged in sensitive areas.

The byelection was triggered by the resignation of sitting MLA PV Anvar, elected in 2021 as an LDF-backed independent. Anvar stepped down after a public fallout with the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, following serious allegations he levelled against senior police officers and the CM’s former political secretary.