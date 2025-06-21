Kochi: In a novel initiative aimed at promoting the habit of reading, the KPCC’s Vichar Vibhag, the intelligentsia wing of the Congress in Kerala, has launched a chit fund model scheme for bibliophiles. Writer N S Madhavan on Friday inaugurated the ‘Pusthakakkuri’ scheme, which aims to help the participants find the money to buy books through a savings-cum- lucky draw programme. The Ernakulam district committee of the Vichar Vibhag has introduced the scheme in connection with the reading week celebrations in the state.

The participants are split into groups of 12 people. Each participant has to pay a monthly instalment of ₹500. From them, one person will be selected every month through a lucky draw. The winner will get a voucher worth ₹7,800 which can be used to buy books from different publishers.

Lauding the initiative, Madhavan said the scheme would be of help to both readers and publishers. “It benefits those who cannot spend a huge amount together to buy books,” he said. Madhavan also gave away a set of books to Titto William, who won the first lot.

Vichar Vibhag district president Shaiju Kelanthara, who chaired the inaugural meeting, said the scheme has already drawn impressive participation. He said around 50 people have already joined the scheme. “Our aim is to take books to as many people as possible. We will start a similar initiative under all of our assembly constituency units,” he said.