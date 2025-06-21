Kolathur: In a significant move to promote the reading habit, the Kolathur LP School in Kasaragod district has issued memberships to the mothers of all students in the school library. The mothers, who received the membership as part of the Reading Day celebrations, can now visit the school library to read and take books home.

Head teacher of the school Rajesh Koottakkani said that the facility is intended to encourage the mothers to read, which would inspire their children to develop an affinity towards books. “The school library has a good collection of books. We will also accept books as gifts on special occasions,” he added.

The programme to issue library membership to mothers was inaugurated by Shyjith Karuvakkode. PTA president Prasanth Payattiyal presided over the function. President of Mother PTA K Dhanya received the first membership. The programme was conducted under the leadership of senior assistant K Rajadas, N Sangeetha, K Srividya, Nayanan, Nisha and Chitra.

The school is organising various events as part of the Reading Week celebrations, including discussions on books led by parents