Thiruvanathapuram: Priyamvada (48) resident of Vellarada Panchayat, was murdered by her neighbour Vinod for her gold ornaments, police said.

“The accused stole a necklace, earrings, a nose pin and a locket from the victim after murdering her. The accused is currently in custody and the evidence collection process is ongoing,” Vellarada Police told Onmanorama.

The police revealed that Vinod pawned a three-sovereign gold necklace at a financial institution in Udiyankulangara for ₹1.5 lakh, using the money to pay off his debts. The necklace has since been recovered. Vinod also sold the locket separately in Panachamoodu and burnt Priyamvada’s usual bag and slippers to create the illusion that she had left town.

Following the murder, Vinod kept the body hidden in his room for two days before burying it in the yard. Sham, a member of Panachamoodu ward, said that the accused’s mother-in-law found bloodstains near her home and alerted the priest of a nearby church, who then notified the police. According to the ward member, there were financial dealings between the two parties.

The murder took place on June 12, and Vinod had actively participated in the search operations to avoid suspicion.