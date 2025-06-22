Kollam: A man who went into hiding after killing his wife was found dead by hanging inside a forested area near his house. His neighbours said that he went into hiding in the woods after stabbing his wife to death on Friday.

Sanukuttan, who suspected his wife Renu was having an affair, took her to another room and stabbed her multiple times with a pair of scissors. She had deep wounds on her neck, back and stomach. She was first taken to the primary health centre at Kolathooppuzha. But when her condition worsened, she was transferred to Kadakkal Taluk Hospital. But she succumbed to injuries on the way.