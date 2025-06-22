Kottayam: The ongoing culvert construction on the National Highway at Star Junction brought traffic in Kottayam town to a grinding halt on Saturday, creating chaos that lasted nearly the entire day.

The traffic block, which began around 8 am, continued until 7 pm, with long lines of vehicles choking the roads leading into the town. Intermittent rain added to the commuters’ misery. With heavy vehicles, including private buses, attempting to enter the narrow pocket roads, the entire town became completely gridlocked. Several ambulances were also caught in the jam.

Height disparity of culvert fuels chaos

The worst affected stretch was between Chingavanam and Nagampadom. According to locals, the culvert work began a few days ago without any prior public notice or traffic diversions being implemented. Authorities had discovered that the existing culvert was too narrow and that the drainage beneath it was clogged with garbage.

At the construction site, traffic is currently being allowed through only one side of the road. Although work on the other side has been completed, a height difference between the road and the newly concreted section is forcing vehicles to slow down significantly, worsening the bottleneck.

In response to the gridlock, temporary traffic regulations have been implemented across the town, said Traffic Sub-Inspector Roy Jacob.

Traffic regulations