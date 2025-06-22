Thiruvananthapuram: A fight over the video led to the killing of a 33-year-old woman at Mannanthala here, the FIR has revealed. Shefeena was beaten to death by her brother Shamsad (44) at their rented apartment after he objected to her having a conversation with another man over the phone.

It is learned that he believed her relationship with another person led to the collapse of her marriage. During the investigation, police found out that Shamshad rented the apartment at Mannanthala as his hideout from another case registered against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Shefeena's parents arrived at the apartment at 5:15 pm on Saturday, after learning that Shamshad had assaulted her, they found her unconscious under the bed in the bedroom. There were also injury marks on her body. The police were subsequently informed. She was taken to the medical college hospital but could not be saved.

Shamshad is also an accused in the assault case that occurred near the Chempazhanthi flower market. He admitted to the police that the flat was his hideout. He took his sister Shefeena with him to avoid suspicion, claiming it was for medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He arrived at the flat with his friend Visakh, intending to kill his sister. After an argument, he brutally assaulted her. The FIR also states that the accused deliberately prevented their parents from taking Shefeena to the hospital. Police are investigating whether Visakh also directly participated in the murder.