VACB nabs Secretariat official for accepting ₹1.5 lakh bribe
The arrested, Suresh Babu, is the Assistant Section Officer at the Department of General Education.
The arrested, Suresh Babu, is the Assistant Section Officer at the Department of General Education.
The arrested, Suresh Babu, is the Assistant Section Officer at the Department of General Education.
The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) arrested a secretariat employee for accepting a bribe in connection with the reinstatement of teachers in Kottayam.
The arrested, Suresh Babu, is the Assistant Section Officer at the Department of General Education and a native of Pallikkal Moothala, Thiruvananthapuram. He allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh for reinstating three teachers into service in Kottayam. Another accused, K P Vijayan from Vadakara, was arrested earlier.