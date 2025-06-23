The Department of Electrical Inspectorate in Kerala has decided to make licence mandatory to install all types of electric fences, including those for keeping wild animals away. The move follows widespread accidents and deaths of humans as well as animals from illegal electric fences. According to the inspectorate, existing electric fences which lack a licence should also obtain it soon.

Even though a law was introduced in 2011 making the licence compulsory for electric fences, it was not being implemented in a strict manner. As per data, only 61 electric fences in the state possess a licence.

No licence in seven districts

The number of licences issued in each district since the law came into force is as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram – 13

Kollam – 4

Ernakulam – 3

Thrissur – 12

Palakkad – 20

Kozhikode – 1

Wayanad – 8

Incidentally, not even a single licence has been issued in the other seven districts.

How electric fences work

Electric fences are charged by converting AC power into DC and passing it through a battery. An energiser, which is attached to the battery, is used to connect with the fence. Power is supplied at a low level to the fence at frequent intervals by the energiser. This results in a human or animal suffering a mild shock on coming into contact with the fence. However, the shock would pose no danger. Animals suffering a mild shock would then avoid the fence.

How to get the licence?

As per the guidelines issued by the inspectorate, only a limited level of electricity should be passed through the fence. Factors such as the safety of the fence, efficiency of the energiser through which electricity passes to the fence and the earthing mechanism would be examined by the inspectorate for issuing the licence. Any faults in connecting these devices could cause fatal accidents. Applications for the licence have to be submitted to the respective district electrical inspectorate offices.