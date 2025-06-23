Kozhikode: The Njattuvela fair, organised by the Kozhikode Sarvodaya Sangham, is drawing public attention with its diverse collection of saplings, Ayurvedic medicines and ornamental plants. The ten-day fair showcases a mix of products from Shanthigiri, Niravu Farmers’ Producers Company and the Gandhi Asramam Nursery.

One of the key attractions is the dragon fruit sapling, which has recently gained immense popularity among gardening enthusiasts. Vietnam jackfruit and sweet tamarind saplings are also in high demand. The fair also offers a range of garden plant seeds and small tree saplings.

Adding to the variety are traditional products like jaggery powder and balls, Ayurvedic formulations, red sandalwood, wild turmeric powder, and processed oils.

The Khadi Gramodyog Emporium has rolled out special discounts on its silk clothing range, with reductions of 20% to 30%. Offers also extend to dhotis, shirts, saris and other readymade garments.

The fair, held at the Khadi Gramodyog Emporium in Mittayitheruvu, will conclude on June 30.