Pulinkunnu/ Alappuzha: Water transport near the Kumbalamchira Bridge, close to the Pulinkunnu Taluk Hospital, has come to a standstill after large quantities of waste washed in from the east became lodged around the bridge’s pillar. The stoppage further compounded the woes of residents already struggling with floodwaters in Kuttanad.

The waste, consisting of plastic debris, broken tree branches, bamboo sticks, etc., was carried downstream by the strong current and is now jammed at the base of the bridge. Despite repeated requests to clear the obstruction, including a written plea from the Pulinkunnu panchayat, the authorities have taken no action.

The timing of the disruption could not be worse, as schools across Kuttanad are reopening. Many students from Veliyanadu and Ramangiri, who attend schools in Pulinkunnu, rely solely on water transport to reach their classrooms. With the waterways blocked and local roads still submerged, students have been left stranded with no viable alternative.

Students from Chathurthyakari and Mankombu, who also attend schools in Pulinkunnu, are similarly affected. They are now forced to disembark near the Pulinkunnu Bridge and wade or walk the rest of the way—posing safety and health concerns.

“We have submitted an application to the District Disaster Management Authority urging immediate waste removal. As in the past, we requested that the Irrigation Department be engaged for the task, since the panchayat lacks both the funds and the technical capacity to carry out the work,” said Neenu Joseph, President of Pulinkunnu Panchayat. “We have also informed the Tahsildar, but are still waiting for a response,” she added.