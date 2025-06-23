Pathanamthitta: A tiger was sighted during a late-night police patrol on the Konni–Thannithode road near Mundommuzhi, triggering panic among local residents. The incident happened around 1 am while a police vehicle was heading from Elimullumplakkal to Thekkuthodu.

The tiger emerged from the forest near Kallar and attempted to cross the road but retreated after failing to scale the opposite embankment. It then walked a short distance along the road before re-entering the forest through a lower opening. Although initially startled, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sivaprasad and Civil Police Officer Sharath Chandran, who was driving the vehicle, stopped and ensured the animal safely returned to the woods by lighting a torch.

Surveillance camera installed

The sighting has heightened local concerns, especially since a herd of wild elephants was recently spotted at Elavungal. Taking note of the sighting, the Forest Department has installed surveillance cameras in the area. Thannithode Forest Deputy Range Officer S Rejikumar confirmed that patrolling will be intensified in the area.

Authorities have also urged travellers to exercise caution, especially during night hours, and warned against stepping out of vehicles to photograph wildlife. Early morning and nighttime two-wheeler riders are advised to be particularly vigilant.