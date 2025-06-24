Edamaruku: He started his life fighting against the hardened granite when he was in the eighth standard. That tough childhood helped Jayakrishnan to remain steadfast despite being confined to a wheelchair following an accident that left him with a paralysed lower body. He now moves around on a tri-scooter for the activities of Daya, a palliative care society formed to uplift the lives of the similarly afflicted.

Jayakrishnan, the second of the four sons born to Manikuttan, a mason from Melukavu Edamaruku Poovelil and wife Ratnamma, had to undergo treatment for months for burns when he was just 2 years old. He took up the job in a stone quarry when he was in the eighth standard to help out his impoverished family. He was paralysed in an accident on March 27, 2001.

He was completely bedridden for four years. During his time at the hospital, he happened to meet many people facing similar tragedies.

Gradually, Jayakrishnan managed to stand up with the support of a walking stick. Then he started moving around in a differently abled-friendly vehicle.

The goal was to support people facing hardships like his. He helped many by mobilising resources. Daya was started in 2015 on the advice of Soja Baby, head nurse at the Kanjirappally taluk hospital and a paralegal volunteer, and Rev Dr KK Samuel, former moderator of the CSI. The organisation is now 10 years old.

Pala diocese bishop Mar Jacob Muricken extended all the support.

Plastic surgery for the differently-abled and financial assistance to their children, assistance to marry off girls, differently-abled-friendly houses, lab facility, physiotherapy, free legal aid clinics, counselling, and distribution of free medicines are among the numerous projects of Jayakrishnan and Daya. Contact: 85472-19846