Kannur: The police have issued lookout notices to two accused in a case connected with the suicide of Kayalode native Raseena, who was allegedly humiliated for speaking to her male friend. The accused Suneer and Sakariya have reportedly fled the country.

The police had earlier arrested three individuals, V C Mubashir, K A Faisal and V K Rafnas in connection with the case. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the woman's friend.

The incident that led to the woman's death occurred on June 15. Raseena was seen speaking to her male friend, a native of Mayyil, near a parked car by the roadside. Some locals allegedly confronted the duo, questioned them, reportedly asking, “Why are you talking?” and mentally harassed them.

They forced the woman to return home and detained the young man. He was then taken to a nearby SDPI office, where he was allegedly tied up and beaten. The group also searched his car and seized his mobile phone and tablet. The harassment continued for several hours.

The next night, on June 16, Raseena died by suicide at her home. In her suicide note, she detailed the mental trauma she faced and named the individuals she held responsible for her death.

However, Raseena's mother has accused the male friend of extorting money, which led to her death. There was no moral policing, and relatives are not at fault, she said. The police said that they are investigating the issue.