Thaliparamba: A 24-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor Adivasi girl. A fine of ₹2 lakh was also imposed on him. In addition to life sentence, he will also have to serve a further 12 years in prison.

The Taliparamba POCSO court sentenced CJ Jibin and his mother, Mini Jose, who is accused of assaulting, to one year in prison along with a fine of ₹1,000.

The incident that led to the case occurred in January 2022. Jibin, who met the survivor through social media, abducted her and then took her to his house and raped her.

The next morning, Mini, the second accused Mary Devassy (Jibin's paternal grandmother), Jibin's father and the fourth accused CD Jose, assaulted the girl, beat her, and threatened to hang her.

The court acquitted Jibin's paternal grandmother and father. The convicts have been sentenced under POCSO, SC/ST Act.