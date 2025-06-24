Pulinkunnu/ Alappuzha: Water transport services have resumed after waste that had accumulated near a pillar of the Kumbalamchira Bridge, close to the Pulinkunnu Taluk Hospital, was successfully removed.

The swift action followed a report carried by Malayala Manorama, prompting intervention by MLA Thomas K Thomas, who directed the removal of the obstruction without delay.

The disruption had caused severe inconvenience to residents of Kuttanad, already grappling with waterlogging for over a week. Despite repeated pleas from the Pulinkunnu panchayat authorities, the departments concerned initially failed to act. The halt in water transport particularly affected schoolchildren in the region. When schools reopened after a week-long closure due to flooding, many students were unable to attend classes because of the blocked waterways.

Following the MLA’s directive to the District Executive Engineer of the Major Irrigation Department, Ave Maria Construction was tasked with clearing the debris. Given the strong water current, the operation was carried out with utmost caution to prevent any damage to the bridge's structural pillars.

The waste, comprising wood, bamboo and plastic, was removed using a JCB mounted on a jhankar (a large country boat). The jhankar was securely tethered to the shore to prevent it from drifting and potentially colliding with the bridge.

Students from areas like Veliyanad and Ramankari were among those affected. While a few managed to reach school by bus, others had to skip classes after informing their principals. Thanks to the timely clearing of the waste, those who did attend school were able to return home by boat in the evening.