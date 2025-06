Pathanamthitta: Twenty-six newly approved bus routes in the district will be allocated to private operators.

Of these, 18 routes are entirely within Pathanamthitta district, while eight connect to neighbouring districts. Most of the proposed routes currently lack both KSRTC and private bus services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision follows recommendations received during the Janakeeya Sadas (public hearing) organised by the Motor Vehicles Department. The new routes are part of a statewide move to grant 503 additional permits to private operators.

To qualify for a permit, applicants must operate new buses. Mini buses will be allowed on routes that cover rural or narrow roads. To prevent racing and road rage between competitors, only two permits will be issued per route in the initial phase. In case of multiple applicants, the permit will be allotted through an auction.

Operators will also be required to meet a set of mandatory infrastructure and safety standards. These include installation of GPS systems, CCTV cameras, digital route boards, geofencing, digital ticketing machines, and provision of drinking water for passengers.

New routes to be allotted to private buses in the district

Kottamanpara-Seethathodu: - via Allungal, Aangamoozhi, Aliyanmukku, Kochukoyikkal

ADVERTISEMENT

Padam-Panthalam – via Mankodu, Athirunkal, Pulichani, Eliyaraykkal, Konni, Laakkoor, Vallikkodu-Kottayam, Kaippattoor, Nariyapuram, Thumpaman

Gurunadhanmannu-konni Medical College – via Seethathodu, Chittar Market, Thannithodu, Konni, Manjakkadambu, Aankkuthy

Vayyattuppuzha-Chittar Market – via Manpilavu, Neelipilavu, Eettychuvadu, Chittar Market, Pambini, Chittar High School

Vadasserikkara-Chittar Market – via Kodumudy, Padayanippara, Maniyar, Pezhumpara

ADVERTISEMENT

Kulathuman-Chittar Market – via Athirunkal, Konni, Kuppakara, Thannithodu, Neelipilavu

Panthalam-Konni Medical College – via Thumbaman, BMM College, Komalamkadavu, Puramattom

Mallappally-Thelliyoorkkavu (circular) – via Thundiyamkulam, Paduthodu, Vennikkulam, Ammanikkadu and return via Kothakulam, Kurishupally, Vellara

Mallappally-Karukachal – via Pathikkadu, Kavalimaavu

Nedumkunnam – Perumbetty – via Nooromaavu, Punnaveli, Vaypooru bus stand, Athyal

Vaaypooru-Thadiyoor – via Ottukulam, Manthanam, Ezhumattoor, Chuzhana

Mallappally-Thottabagham – via Thundiyankulam, BMM College, Porattikkavu, Karuthavadasserykkadavu, Kalluppara, Njalikkandam

Mallappally-Thottabhagham – via Moossarikkavala, Nellimoodu, Chengaroor, Kadamankulam, Kalluppara, Njalikkandam

Mallappally – Kumbanadu – via Moossarikkavala, Madukkoli, Pariyaram Palli, Puthussery, Puramattom

Vadasserikkara-Mallappally – via Banglamkkadavu, Ozhuvanppara, Ranni, Valiyakkavu, Chathuppu, Ponthanpuzha, Aalappra, Chungappara, Perumbetti, Chaalappally, Ezhumattoor, Padimon

Eenath-Mallappally – via Ezhamkulam, Parakkodu, Poovankkunnu, Pannivizha, Ananthappally, Keerukuzhi, Thumbamon, Elavumthitta, Chakkittappady, Kareelamukku, Kumbanadu, Vennikkulam, Paduthodu, Thundiyankulam

Routes to Pathanamthitta from neighbouring districts

Chengannoor-Kozhancherry – via Vellaavoor, Usha Hospital, Angadikkal, AKG Junction, Kurichumuttam, Kottaykkakam, Erumakkadu

Mundakkayam-Chunkanppara – via Pulikkunnu, Erumeli, Mukkada, Ponthanpuzha, Alapra

Chunkanpara-Pala – via Ponthanpuzha, Charuveli, Karikkaattoor, Manimala, Kodungoor, Chamampathal, Mutholi

Pathanapuram-Kadambanad – via Kallunkadavu, Puthuval, Manayara, Chelikkuzhi, Manchadimukku, Methukummel, Enath, Mannadi

Pathanapuram – Ezhamkulam – via Shalempuram, Puthuval, Chembannoor, Thembara, Kaithapparambu, Mankoottam

Koodal-Pathanapuram – via Punnakkamoodu, Karakkuzhi, Athirunkal, Anchumukku, Aanakkuzhi, Mankodu, Thachankodu, Punnala, Lakshmipuram

Kalayapuram-Kadambanad – via Pattazhi, Aarattupuzha, Methukummel, Mannadi, Kadambanad

Kalayapuram – Adoor – via Thamarakkudy, Kalloormukku, Pattazhimukku, Parakkodu