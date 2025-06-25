Manarcad: The Plus Two students of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School have come together to set up a compassionate initiative, namely The Wall of Love. This special shelf, located within the school, contains reusable first-year textbooks, new books, school bags, umbrellas, writing materials, pouches, and other essentials .

The initiative is designed to ease the burden on first-year students who face financial hardships by offering free access to necessary study materials. The school’s teachers will identify deserving students and distribute the items accordingly. Inspired by the spirit of sharing, the students are planning to continue the project in the coming years.

School Principal Soji Abraham is leading the initiative along with Nallapadam coordinators Biji Ann Kurian and S Smija.