Kochi: Advocate Beyline Das, whose licence to practice was suspended by the Kerala Bar Council for allegedly assaulting a woman advocate, has approached the Kerala High Court challenging the disciplinary action taken against him.

Das, formerly practising at the Trivandrum courts, was accused of physically assaulting his junior, Adv Shyamily Justin. Following the incident, the State Bar Council barred him from practice pending disciplinary proceedings initiated by the Trivandrum Bar Association.

Hearing his plea, Justice N Nagaresh issued notice to the Bar Council and directed it to file its response by July 1, the next date of hearing.

In his petition, Das argued that the Bar Council lacked legal standing to initiate proceedings on May 14, 2025, claiming its five-year term had ended on May 6, 2024. He cited the High Court’s ruling in Yeshwanth Shenoy v State of Kerala and Others (2025), which held that the Council was functioning illegally post-term expiry without constituting a statutory special committee in lieu of elections.

Citing parity with the Shenoy case, Das contended that any action by the current Council was invalid. He further submitted that since a criminal case is pending against him, the disciplinary proceedings should be deferred until its conclusion.

Das has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 74 (assault on a woman), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(1) (grievous hurt) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint). He was granted bail on May 19 by a Magistrate Court.

(With LiveLaw inputs)