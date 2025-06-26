Thiruvananthapuram: A British F-35B fighter jet that made an unscheduled landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport remains grounded due to an engineering issue. Specialist towing equipment is being flown in from the UK to safely move the jet to the Air India Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hangar, as part of ongoing repair efforts coordinated with Indian authorities.

The aircraft was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram earlier this month after it was unable to return to the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier due to adverse weather. It landed safely but later developed a technical fault that has so far prevented its return to the carrier.

In a statement on Wednesday, a British High Commission spokesperson said: “We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as quickly as possible. We thank the Indian authorities for their continued support.”

Officials said the aircraft cannot be moved without the correct towing gear, as doing so risks further damage. The move to the MRO hangar will also be carefully timed to avoid disrupting scheduled maintenance of other aircraft at the facility.

British engineers have opted to wait for the arrival of the specialised equipment and a UK-based support team to minimise disruption. Personnel from the HMS Prince of Wales initially assessed the jet but concluded that further technical assistance was needed from the UK.

A timeline for the completion of repairs has not been announced. Throughout the incident, British defence officials have worked in close coordination with Indian counterparts, including the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and Thiruvananthapuram airport authorities. The British High Commission thanked India for its logistical, security, and organisational support.

“The safe landing, logistics, and continued organisational support provided by India further demonstrate the close coordination and deepening relationship between the armed forces of the UK and India,” the spokesperson added.