Neeleswaram: A team comprising scientists from the Central Water Commission and Collector K Inbasekar visited Podothuruthi island to inspect two check dams (SWECB) built as part of the central government's Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA).to block the saltwater intrusion into fresh water bodies and groundwater

While the construction of the Palayi regulator had reduced the saltwater problem in the upper reaches, saltwater intrusion remained a major challenge in areas below the regulator, including Podothuruthi, contaminating drinking water.

This prompted the construction of two saltwater resistant barriers in 2024 near the canal surrounding the island, as part of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

Officials stated that saltwater intrusion into wells in the area has significantly reduced since then. Neeleswaram Municipality Chairperson T V Shanta, Vice Chairman P P Muhammed Rafi, and officials from various departments including the Groundwater Department, Irrigation Department, and Soil Testing Department were also part of the inspection team.