Kochi: The Kerala High Court has introduced e-filing facilities in 57 jails across the state, enabling prisoners to file jail appeals and other petitions electronically.

Until now, jail appeals under Section 424 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and related applications were prepared in paper form and manually sent to the High Court. Observing the lack of a digital alternative, Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar directed officials to explore the implementation of an electronic filing system for prisoners.

Following this directive, the Registrar-General of the High Court convened a meeting with the Prisons and Correctional Services Department, which led to the decision to extend the High Court’s e-filing system to prison authorities.

To facilitate a smooth transition, two Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been prepared:

The Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) SOP ensures uniformity across jails regarding legal aid services, document transmission, and related matters.

The High Court’s IT Directorate SOP outlines the technical procedure for e-filing through the Case Management System (CMS) using designated login credentials.

Login access has already been created for all 57 jails in the CMS. The Chief Justice has approved both SOPs and directed the implementation of the e-filing system in prisons starting July 1, 2025.

(With LiveLaw inputs)