Thrissur: A 32-year-old man died in a tragic road accident on Wednesday morning after he swerved his scooter to avoid a pothole and fell under a bus. The deceased has been identified as Vishnudath, a resident of Punkunnam, Thrissur.



His mother, Padmini, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred around 7.45 am near the Kottappuram Railway Overbridge on MG Road. According to police, the duo was returning home after visiting the Vadakkumnathan Temple when the mishap occurred. Vishnudath died on the spot after being run over by the bus.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Local residents have long complained about the poor condition of roads in the area.