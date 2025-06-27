Alappuzha: As the completion of the Arattuvazhy bridge continues to be delayed, local residents are forced to take a long detour to travel outside the area. Although construction of the bridge itself is finished, the approach roads remain incomplete, causing major inconvenience.

Residents suggest that if the partially completed approach road is temporarily raised to the bridge’s level using red soil, at least two-wheelers could begin to use the bridge. However, authorities maintain that ongoing rains and pending works make even a temporary solution difficult at the moment.

The prolonged delay has forced students and daily commuters to take roundabout routes, increasing travel time and discomfort. Locals argue that raising the road on a temporary basis with red soil would not interfere with the remaining construction activities.

The Arattuvazhy road bridge and nearby footbridge were dismantled on May 15, 2024, for redevelopment. Initially, the authorities had promised to complete both structures within two months. However, due to heavy rains, the bunds constructed for bridge work were removed on May 25 to avert flooding in the nearby Puthuval Colony and surrounding areas. This brought the work to a standstill.

Though construction resumed in December, the approach roads remain unfinished. Authorities had announced that the roads would be completed by the end of May this year, but the works are still pending. The construction of protective walls alongside the roads is also incomplete and the process of filling gravel has been stalled again, due to persistent rain.

According to the contractor, the remaining work could be completed if they get just three or four days of dry weather.